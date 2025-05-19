Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 121,193 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after acquiring an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

