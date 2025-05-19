State of Wyoming Purchases 1,054 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Celestica were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Celestica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

