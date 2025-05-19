Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,208,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,038,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,104,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $408.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

