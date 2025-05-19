160,324 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Ambev Stock Up 0.6%

Ambev stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

