State of Wyoming Acquires 14,014 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in IMAX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX opened at $27.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

