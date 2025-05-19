Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

