State of Wyoming Purchases 15,950 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

