Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,504 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.36.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $171.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

