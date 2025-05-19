Tidal Investments LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Revvity worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Revvity by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Revvity by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Revvity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

