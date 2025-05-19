CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,431 shares of company stock worth $76,275,228. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $439.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.31, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.26.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

