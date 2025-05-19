Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,971 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

PSX stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

