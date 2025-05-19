Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 865 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,686,000 after buying an additional 9,879,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,771,000 after buying an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,772,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

