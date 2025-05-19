Tema Etfs LLC Buys Shares of 3,388 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

