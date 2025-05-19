Tang Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TScan Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.24 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

