Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 729 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX opened at $59.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.