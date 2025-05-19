Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 5,982 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:F opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

