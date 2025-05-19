Tema Etfs LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,511.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632.92. This represents a 56.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

