Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,281 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $131.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

