Tidal Investments LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,086 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Tilray Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.