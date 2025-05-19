CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1,410.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,150 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CBRE opened at $131.58 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.