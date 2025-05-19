Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,609 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 599,637 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

