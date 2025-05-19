The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4,255.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,489 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AZEK worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Barclays PLC increased its position in AZEK by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 661,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 191,453 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 410,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 366,352 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

