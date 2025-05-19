Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 316,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 259,842 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16,111.0% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $97.95.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

