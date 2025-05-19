Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

