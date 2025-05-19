SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSW opened at $183.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.19. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $136.84 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

