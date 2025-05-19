Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 940 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Helios Technologies worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

