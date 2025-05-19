Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waldencast by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Waldencast by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WALD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Waldencast Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Waldencast plc has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

