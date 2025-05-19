Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – May 16th

NRG Energy, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of crude oil and related petroleum products. Their market value tends to fluctuate with changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events, and shifts in energy policy. Investors often buy oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and, in many cases, to receive dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NRG stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,882. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,940. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $466.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,395. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32.

