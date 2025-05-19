iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

