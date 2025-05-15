Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 1.04% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

