Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

