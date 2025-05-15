Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. AES comprises approximately 0.1% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AES by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AES by 5,143.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

