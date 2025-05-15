Q2 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Issued By Zacks Research

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $266.28 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $286.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,429,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,211.62. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $6,087,434. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

