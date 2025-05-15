Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 439.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $126,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

