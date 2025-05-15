Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $6.23 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.