Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,109 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

