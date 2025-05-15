Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 39,042 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. CRH makes up about 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of CRH worth $51,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

CRH Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

