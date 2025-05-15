Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000.

VTI opened at $289.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

