Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 619,294 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Aptiv worth $83,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

