Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 124,300 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39,269.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

