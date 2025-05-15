Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 594,189 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 594,189 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $132,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -251.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

