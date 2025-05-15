Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 14th

Southern, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, EMCOR Group, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate or support the production of electricity and fuels from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. Investors buy these equities to participate in the growth of green technologies and the global shift away from fossil fuels. Performance in this sector often reflects policy incentives, technological advances and changing energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $344.45. The company had a trading volume of 983,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,080,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,695,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE EME traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $471.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.86. The stock had a trading volume of 327,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,154. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $310.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

