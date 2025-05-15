Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,208,342. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

