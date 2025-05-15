Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – May 14th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of financial stability, reliable earnings, and often regular dividend payments. These firms typically lead their industries, have strong balance sheets, and are considered lower-risk investments compared to smaller or less-proven companies. Investors often include blue-chip stocks in their portfolios for steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 926,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,738. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

