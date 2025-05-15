Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

