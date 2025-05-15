OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 4,041 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

