Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of BWXT opened at $106.99 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

