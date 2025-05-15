Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

