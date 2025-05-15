Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 119,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 736,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,826,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.