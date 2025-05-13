InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 500.0% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.3%
IPO stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,248. The firm has a market cap of C$745.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.
About InPlay Oil
