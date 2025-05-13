InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 500.0% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.3%

IPO stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,248. The firm has a market cap of C$745.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.